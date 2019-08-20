Judge Who Rejected P Chidambaram's Anticipatory Bail Request Retires On Friday

Justice Sunil Gaur also heard the case involving Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri today.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was denied protection from arrest today in the INX Media case with a Delhi High Court judge saying "the facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, the key conspirator."

Justice Sunil Gaur, who is set to retire within 48 hours -- on Friday -- called it a "classic case of money laundering" and said granting bail would send a wrong message to the society.

Mr Chidambaram, who was Finance Minister during the Congress-led UPA rule, has interim protection from arrest from the High Court.

He is accused of facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media when he was Finance Minister, at his son Karti Chidambaram's instance.

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are investigating how Karti Chidambaram managed the board's clearance in 2007. Karti was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media.

Justice Sunil Gaur also heard the other high profile case today involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, an accused in a bank fraud case. His anticipatory bail plea was also rejected. His custodial interrogation "is required for an effective investigation," said Justice Gaur, hours after the businessman was arrested.

Justice Gaur began his career in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1984 and in 1995 joined the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. He has been in the High Court since 2008.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.