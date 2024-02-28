Sunil Bharti Mittal Receives Honorary Knighthood From King Charles

He was awarded the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, was awarded the Honorary Knighthood by King Charles III in the United Kingdom. Mr Mittal is the first Indian to receive a Knighthood from King Charles.

He was awarded the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. KBE is among the highest honours conferred by the British Sovereign to civilians. It is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals.

"I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration," Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

"I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination," he added.

Sunil Bharti Mittal was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, in 2007. He served as Chair of the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration during India's G20 Presidency. He is also a serving Commissioner at the International Telecommunication Union/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Knighthood, the Knight Commander (KBE), is conferred for a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity (usually, but not exclusively, at the national level), or in a capacity recognised by peer groups as inspirational and significant nationally and demonstrates sustained commitment.



The KBE is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals. While the Knighthood conferred on UK nationals gives them the title of Sir or Dame, non-UK nationals conferred with the Honour, add KBE (or DBE for women) after their name instead of using titles such as Sir or Dame. Previous recipients of the Honorary KBE include Ratan Tata (2009), Ravi Shankar (2001) and Jamshed Irani (1997).