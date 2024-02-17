Who Is Sunetra Pawar? Buzz Over Ajit Pawar's Wife In Maharashtra Politics

Sunetra Pawar can be fielded from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, could fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A banner was put up recently with the photograph of Sunetra Pawar declaring her as the next Lok Sabha member in the Pune district.

The banner, which was put in Baramati, the home turf of the Pawars, declared her as an "upcoming MP" and appealed to people to elect her with a huge margin.

Sunetra Pawar can be fielded from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where Ajit Pawar's cousin sister Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is the sitting MP.

5 Facts About Sunetra Pawar