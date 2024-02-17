Who Is Sunetra Pawar? Buzz Over Ajit Pawar's Wife In Maharashtra Politics

New Delhi:
Sunetra Pawar can be fielded from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency
Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, could fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A banner was put up recently with the photograph of Sunetra Pawar declaring her as the next Lok Sabha member in the Pune district.
The banner, which was put in Baramati, the home turf of the Pawars, declared her as an "upcoming MP" and appealed to people to elect her with a huge margin.
Sunetra Pawar can be fielded from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where Ajit Pawar's cousin sister Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is the sitting MP.
5 Facts About Sunetra Pawar
- Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010. She has played a key role in organic farming and the use of bioagents, vermicompost, and green manure.
- She also serves as a trustee for the educational institution Vidya Pratishthan.
- Ms Pawar has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011.
- For inculcating the concept of eco-village in India, she has earned various awards, including the Nirmal Gram Puraskar and the Cyber Gram award.
- Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar have two sons, Parth and Jay.