Sunaina Kejriwal, Director Of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall In Mumbai, Dies At 53

Sunaina Kejriwal, the director of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall and Art Gallery, died on Saturday in Mumbai after a three-year battle with cancer. She was 53.

Sunaina is survived by her husband, Manish Kejriwal, the founder and managing partner of Kedaara Capital, and their sons, Aryaman and Nirvaan. Aryaman is currently a junior at Columbia University, studying Computer Science and Economics, while Nirvaan is in the seventh grade at the Bombay International School. Sunaina, the daughter of industrialist Rahul Bajaj, also has two brothers, Rajiv and Sanjiv Bajaj, who live in Pune.

Sunaina was passionate about the arts, with interests including pottery, theatre and travel. She graduated from Pune's SNDT College, specialising in textiles, and furthered her education with a one-year silk screen printing course at Sophia College in Mumbai.

She did her Post Graduate Diploma Programme in 'The History of Indian Art - Modern & Contemporary & Curatorial Studies' from the Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.

Apart from serving as director of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall and Art Gallery, she was an active member of YPO and the EO Platinum.

The Bajaj family was closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle and has continued to uphold a legacy of philanthropy through the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation.

The organisation has been instrumental in restoring several heritage sites, with the Bhau Daji Lad Museum being one of its most notable projects.