Summer Solstice: June 21 Is Longest Day Of The Year - Know All About It

The Summer solstice falls during June solstice in the northern hemisphere. The summer solstice occurs sometime between June 20 and June 22, depending on the shift of the calendar.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 21, 2019 11:22 IST
Summer Solstice: Summer begins on June 21 and ends on September 23.


New Delhi: 

June 21, marks the beginning of summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. The day coincides with Fete de la Musique or World Music Day and International Day of Yoga. Summer solstice, also called estival solstice or mid summer, occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. Solstice, a term derived from Latin words sol, meaning sun, and sistere, which means to stand still, is an astronomical event which occurs twice a year - in each hemisphere (Northern and Southern). Sthe Summer Solstice is when the tilt of the earth's axis is most inclined towards or away from the sun and when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky, it's the day with the longest period of daylight.

The Summer solstice falls during June solstice in the northern hemisphere. The summer solstice occurs sometime between June 20 and June 22, depending on the shift of the calendar.

The December solstice in the Southern Hemisphere occurs between December 20 and December 23. The same dates in the opposite hemisphere are referred to as the winter solstice.

The summer solstice has been seen as a significant time of year in many cultures, and has been marked by festivals and rituals. Traditionally, the summer solstice is seen as the middle of summer and referred to as "midsummer". Today, however, in some countries and calendars it is seen as the beginning of summer.

This year, the summer begins on June 21 and ends on September 23.

