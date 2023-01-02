'Don't Know Where Society Is Heading': Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Car Horror

Calling the incident "rarest of rare", the Chief Minister said the culprits should be hanged. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today demanded death penalty for the five men who allegedly dragged a 20-year-old woman for kilometers after her scooty was hit by their car.

Her body was later found on the road without clothes and with broken back and legs in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Calling the incident "rarest of rare", the Chief Minister said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. "What happened to the woman is very shameful. The culprits should be punished severely. They should be hanged," he said.

"It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading," Mr Kejriwal said.

The 20-year-woman died on New Year morning after her scooty was hit by the accused's car and she was dragged for more than an hour.

An eyewitness told the police that the car driver dragged the body of the girl, which got entangled in the undercarriage, for 18 to 20 kms.

The car - a Maruti Suzuki Baleno - was traced last night, and the five occupants were caught from their houses.

"Police arrested the accused on the basis of the registered car number. The accused said their car met with an accident with a scooty, but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," an official said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena tweeted that he was "shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators" and was monitoring the case.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he said in another tweet.

My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 1, 2023

The victim was a resident of Aman Vihar. She is survived by her mother and younger siblings. She was the eldest. Her father died some years ago.

Rekha, the woman's mother, alleged the men had sexually assaulted her. "Her clothes cannot be completely torn off. Her entire body was naked when they found her. I want a full investigation and justice," she said.