Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Sukma: 9 CRPF Personnel Killed, 4 Injured

Four CRPF personnel have also been injured in the attack

Here are the updates of the attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh:



15:03 (IST) The injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter to Raipur, the CRPF official told IANS. 14:56 (IST) Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted condolences to the families of the deceased in the attack and wished for speedy recovery of the injured jawans.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2018 Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted condolences to the families of the deceased in the attack and wished for speedy recovery of the injured jawans. 14:51 (IST) A CRPF patrolling party was on its way from Kistaram to Palodi, in an anti-landmine vehicle, which was targeted by Maoists, said DM Awasthi, Special Director general, Anti-Naxal Operations. More forces have reached the spot.

14:51 (IST) The encounter started at 8 am on Tuesday, between the elite Cobra forces, specially trained to tackle Maoist insurgency, in Kistaram area of Sukma, where an anti-Naxal operation was already going on. 14:45 (IST) The IED blast took place in Kistaram area of Sukma: ANI.



#FLASH Eight personnel of CRPF's 212 bn lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma. pic.twitter.com/pg0Z5E53qb - ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018 The IED blast took place in Kistaram area of Sukma: ANI. 14:42 (IST) A lot of explosives were used by the attackers, the official told PTI.



He also added that einforcement was rushed to the spot and further details were awaited. 14:40 (IST) The paramilitary security personnel, belonging to the 212th battalion, were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, an official told news agency PTI.



14:38 (IST) The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from the state capital ranchi, a paramilitary official told PTI. 14:37 (IST) Suspected Maoists blew up a mine-protected vehicle of the CRPF in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, killing eight and injuring others.

Eight personnel of the Central Police Reserve Force have died after Maoists blew up a mine protection vehicle or MPV, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.Four CRPF personnel have also been injured in the attack.Some jawans were also reported to be injured in the explosion, but there was no official confirmation yet, an official told news agency PTI.The encounter started at 8 am on Tuesday between the elite Cobra forces, specially trained to tackle Maoist insurgency, in Kistram area of Sukma.