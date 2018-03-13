Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Sukma: 9 CRPF Personnel Killed, 4 Injured

The encounter started at 8 am on Tuesday between the elite Cobra forces, specially trained to tackle Maoist insurgency, in Kistram area of Sukma.

Updated: March 13, 2018 15:12 IST
Four CRPF personnel have also been injured in the attack (Representational)

New Delhi:  Eight personnel of the Central Police Reserve Force have died after Maoists blew up a mine protection vehicle or MPV, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Four CRPF personnel have also been injured in the attack.

Some jawans were also reported to be injured in the explosion, but there was no official confirmation yet, an official told news agency PTI.

The encounter started at 8 am on Tuesday between the elite Cobra forces, specially trained to tackle Maoist insurgency, in Kistram area of Sukma.

Here are the updates of the attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh:




Mar 13, 2018
15:03 (IST)
The injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter to Raipur, the CRPF official told IANS.
Mar 13, 2018
14:56 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted condolences to the families of the deceased in the attack and wished for speedy recovery of the injured jawans.
Mar 13, 2018
14:51 (IST)
A CRPF patrolling party was on its way from Kistaram to Palodi, in an anti-landmine vehicle, which was targeted by Maoists, said DM Awasthi, Special Director general, Anti-Naxal Operations. More forces have reached the spot.
Mar 13, 2018
14:51 (IST)
The encounter started at 8 am on Tuesday, between the elite Cobra forces, specially trained to tackle Maoist insurgency, in Kistaram area of Sukma, where an anti-Naxal operation was already going on.
Mar 13, 2018
14:45 (IST)
The IED blast took place in Kistaram area of Sukma: ANI.

Mar 13, 2018
14:42 (IST)
A lot of explosives were used by the attackers, the official told PTI.

He also added that einforcement was rushed to the spot and further details were awaited.
Mar 13, 2018
14:40 (IST)
The paramilitary security personnel, belonging to the 212th battalion, were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, an official told news agency PTI.

 
Mar 13, 2018
14:38 (IST)
The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from the state capital ranchi, a paramilitary official told PTI.
Mar 13, 2018
14:37 (IST)
Suspected Maoists blew up a mine-protected vehicle of the CRPF in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, killing eight and injuring others.
