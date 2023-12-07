Karni Sena Chief Wrote To Ashok Gehlot, Top Cop, Got No Security: Wife

Gogamedi's wife made the allegations in a first information report.

After the head of the fringe group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was shot dead at his Jaipur home, his wife has alleged that he had not been given security despite writing to the Rajasthan chief minister and the state police chief on several occasions, expressing apprehension about a threat to his life. The threat, she said, was a result of his "social work at the national and international level".

In the first information report (FIR) filed after Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's killing, his wife, Shila Shekhawat, has also claimed that the Punjab Police had written to the Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra in February about a plot to murder the Karni Sena chief and a similar input had also been given by the Jaipur Anti Terror Squad. She alleged that then chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Mr Mishra did not grant security cover to Gogamedi even after these inputs were received.

Three men shot Gogamedi multiple times from point-blank range at his Jaipur home on Tuesday, after having tea with him. While one of them was killed, two others are on the run.

Ms Shekhwat said she had read about the involvement of "international terrorist" Rohit Godara, who is hiding in Canada, as well as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in her husband's killing. She alleged that many "foreign terrorists" were involved in the crime and Gogamedi had spoken of threats from them several times.

The two shooters who are on the run have been identified as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji. Police sources said they may have been hired killers and that their arrest will be crucial in solving the case.

Gogamedi had also been named in several criminal cases and the police are exploring whether his killing was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

The police have formed multiple teams to find the shooters and have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to their arrest. The director general of police has also formed a special investigation team.