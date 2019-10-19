Sukhdev Dhindsa Resigns As Leader Of Shiromani Akali Dal In Rajya Sabha

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa did not give any reason for the resignation.

Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa today said he has resigned as the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Upper House.

Mr Dhindsa, 82, said he tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday and also informed the same to the party on Friday.

However, he did not give any reason for the resignation.

The SAD said the party had informed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister about the change in its leadership in the Rajya Sabha in June this year. A copy of the same was also sent to Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, it said.

SAD senior vice president and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had already elected Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhunder as party's leader and Naresh Gujral as deputy leader in the Upper House.

In September last year, Mr Dhindsa had resigned as the party's secretary general and from its core committee, citing health reasons.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.