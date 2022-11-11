'Ready For Lie Detector Test': Jailed Conman's Letter-Of-The Day vs AAP

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made lengthy charges against the AAP.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, whose regular memos have been powering the BJP's attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Gujarat elections and municipal polls in Delhi, has written one more, insisting his accusations are true and that he is prepared to take a polygraph test.

Accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion and cheating case, the conman has been making near-daily allegations against the AAP - including that of paying crores to the party. The charges have been trashed by the AAP and its boss, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as an arrangement between the BJP and him.

In the latest letter that has found its way to the media via his lawyer, Chandrashekhar said that charges that his allegations against Mr Kejriwal and AAP were at the instance of the BJP, were not true.

"I welcome the suggestion of polygraph test in regards to all my complaints and facts given by me about AAP, Mr Satyendar Jain and Mr Arvind Kejriwal... am excited and extremely happy to give consent," he said in a handwritten letter.

However, he said, this would be contingent on Mr Kejriwal and his minister Satyendar Jain - who has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case - also appearing for such a test.

"The polygraph test must be conducted as a face-to-face confrontation conducted in the presence of all three together and the entire process be telecast live," Chandrashekhar wrote.

The letter emerged a day after his previous one in which he claimed that he was receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Mr Kejriwal and AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to transfer him to a jail outside the city.

"I hold very important evidences against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose, who is also lodged in Mandoli jail in the same case," Mr Chandrashekhar alleged in the latter.

He alleged that the jail superintendent and other officials were putting "immense amount of pressures" on him and "harassing" him. "Apart from this, Jain is sending me offers for compromise and if I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death," he alleged.

Arvind Kejriwal has laughed off the allegations, calling them wild and untrue. At an NDTV townhall last week, he said, "All the criminals and thieves, dacoits and conmen, all join BJP. They can make any criminal in jail say anything against anyone. I am hearing now that in the next few weeks a criminal called Sukesh Chandrasekhar will be joining BJP."