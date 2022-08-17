Sukesh Chandrashekhar: 5 Facts On Millionaire Conman

He was born in Bengaluru and is believed to be in his thirties. Police officials who questioned him said that Chandrashekhar always wanted to lead a lavish life and started conning people from a very young age.

Chandrashekhar was first arrested in 2007, when he was 17. He had allegedly cheated a businessman of Rs 1.15 crore. From Bengaluru, he later moved to Chennai.

He completed his Class 12 from Bengaluru but according to police, has good grasp on technology.

He married Leena Paul, a small-time actress in Malayalam films, in 2015. She has also done some small roles in Hindi movies like Madras Cafe.