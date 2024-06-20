Video: Train Crosses World's Highest Railway Bridge At J&K

The bridge is a structural marvel built 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River

The Indian Railways conducted a successful trial run on the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir today. The newly-constructed Chenab railway bridge is built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. The rail services on the line will start soon, said officials.

In a video of the trial run, a train can be seen passing through the towering railway bridge over the Chenab river, backdropped by the beautiful mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also took to social media to share the new milestone. "Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan - Reasi section of USBRL project. Jammu & Kashmir," he said in a post on X.

The bridge is a structural marvel built 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River and is around 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It was built under the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project which will be completed by the year-end.

The grand USBRL project, which includes the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.

The project's Phase I, which covers the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla stretch, was inaugurated in October 2009. Following phases included the opening of the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The Chenab bridge, which is 1,315 metre-long, is part of a broader project which aims to make the Kashmir valley accessible by the Indian Railway network.