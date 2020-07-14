Submit All COVID Testing Notifications: Gauhati High Court To Assam

The total number of cases in Guwahati city has crossed 7,031 (Representational)

The Gauhati High Court on Monday asked the Assam Health Department to submit before it all notifications regarding testing of asymptomatic patients of COVID-19 in the state.

The court's direction came while it was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer, Daiyan Hussain. The petitioner has alleged that there is no proper notification from the Government of Assam for the testing of COVID-19 patients.

The litigation, which was filed on June 23, also challenged the upper limit of the price of testing set by the government from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,500.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Manish Choudhary has asked the state government to bring all the notifications it has released on the subject. The matter has been adjourned till August 3.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that four COVID-19 patients, including a senior Gauhati Medical College Hospital doctor died in the state, taking the count to 45.

The total number of cases in Guwahati city has crossed 7,031, news agency PTI reported.

A 14-day lockdown from June 28 imposed in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was extended by a week till July 19 from 6 pm on Sunday.

Assam has a total of 16,806 COVID-19 cases and 5,873 active cases; 90 per cent of them are asymptomatic.