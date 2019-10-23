Subhash Chopra Appointed Delhi Congress President

Subhash Chopra was elected to the state assembly from Kalkaji South constituency on multiple occasions.

The Congress appointed party leader Subhash Chopra as the chief of its Delhi unit on Thursday. The post had been lying vacant ever since former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died on July 20.

Party president Sonia Gandhi zeroed in on Subhash Chopra after holding discussions with Delhi leaders. The Congress had been handling its affairs in the national capital through three working presidents -- Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia -- for the last two months.

Sources had earlier indicated that the party may go in for a "new face", considering that its leaders could not agree on a single veteran politician for the position. Party leaders believe that Subhash Chopra, who has won from Kalkaji South on multiple occasions, has all the experience needed for the job.

