Trinamool Leader Faces Police Case For Tweet On PMs Khasi Attire

Following the immense backlash, Kirti Azad clarified that he did not disrespect the attire.

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) on Tuesday filed an FIR with Sadar police station in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore the Khasi traditional dress recently.

On December 23, Mr Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, shared an apology on his tweet.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, "My recent tweet was misconstrued. It hurt the sentiments of the people. To them I say sorry, have immense respect and pride for our diverse cultures. I regret the hurt caused by my unintentional remark. I reiterate my pledge to work to uphold our constitutional values always."

"As a soldier of the party, I have always followed the path laid down by our Constitution which calls for respecting and honouring our diversity. Anything that appears like an inadvertent digression from that path is absolutely regrettable," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu earlier criticised the cricketer-turned-politician for the tweet.