Forgotten Heroes Now Being Remembered, Says PM, Unveiling Netaji Hologram

PM Modi unveiled Netaji's hologram statue today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate -- where his granite statue will be placed under the cupola where the statue of British monarch King George V once stood. "The role of our heroes, whose memories were being erased post-Independence… are now being revived," the Prime Minister said at the inauguration.

"It is unfortunate that after Independence, along with the culture and rites of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities," he added.

"Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav resolves that India will revive its identity and inspirations," PM Modi said.

The 28 feet-by-6 feet hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. The light is thrown on a high-grain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen that is not visible to visitors.

The Prime Minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 at an investiture ceremony that followed. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony.

The Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.