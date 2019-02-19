Stunning Pictures Of Maghi Purnima From Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

The cold weather was not a hurdle for devotees who took a dip at 4am for Maghi Purnima

The devotion of pilgrims at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical river Saraswati gave way to some breath-taking pictures from Kumbh Mela on the occasion of Maghi Purnima. The stunning aerial visuals of the holy occasion have been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious day of Maghi Purnima which marks the end of the month-long penance period of Kalp Wasi pilgrims, known to be the most faithful ones at the Kumbh Mela. They vow to live an austere and minimalist life on the banks of the Ganga for a month.

Here are a few more amazing pictures from the occasion:

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the heavy rush of people that started arriving in Kumbhnagar since Monday night especially after the Pulwama terror attack of February 14.

The officials expect over a crore of devotees to participate in the fifth royal bath of the Kumbh Mela this year. As many as 40 bathing ghats have been prepared to manage the crowd.

"Maghi Purnima" was also crucial for the securitymen as thousands of devotees who had taken a one-month-long 'Kalp Vaas' will be returning on Tuesday," said senior police officer, KP Singh.

Many special trains and buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Corporation (UPSRTC) have been deployed into service for their homebound journey.

Though not a 'shahi snan', or royal bath, Maghi Purnima like Paush Purnima and Maha Shivratri, is called a 'parv snan' and is part of the six important bathing days during the Kumbh. Traditionally on Maghi Purnima, pilgrims today and tomorrow worship Guru Bhrasapati with the belief that Hindu god Gandharva travels from the heavens to Sangam.