Students Write Exam On Terrace As Dancers Perform On School Ground In Madhya Pradesh

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT A woman is seen dancing energetically on a loud number as the crowd cheers on. Madhya Pradesh: At a school in Madhya Pradesh when final examinations coincided with a "cultural programme" organised reportedly by a local lawmaker, the students were shifted to the rooftop as professional dancers gyrated in the school grounds.



The video of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh shows a woman in a yellow sari dancing enthusiastically to a loud number as the crowd cheers on. Soon another woman joins her on the stage and dances with her. Whistles and regional songs play on. The ground is decorated using festoons and colourful balloons.



Cut to the terrace, the students are seated in neat rows and invigilators are keeping a close watch. But the students, visibly uncomfortable, struggle to write their exam.



The occasion was the 'MLA cup' tournament organised every year in the memory of a local leader.



The district administration is unaware of the incident. "We are yet to get any complaint," an official said.

