Students Lock Teachers Inside Hall, Cut Power After Holi Event Cancelled At Indore College

Denied permission for a Holi event, student leaders allegedly locked their teachers inside a hall and even cut off the power supply at a prestigious Indore college, officials said on Tuesday.

After the incident at the Government Holkar Science College on Monday came to light, the district administration ordered an inquiry.

Student leaders who were angry over the denial of permission for a Holi event locked the door of a hall where teachers were, and cut off the electricity supply, said an official.

Several teachers remained locked inside for about half an hour as students shouted slogans. A college employee who too was confined inside managed to sneak out through a window and open the door, allowing the teachers to exit.

District Magistrate Ashish Singh called the incident "extremely serious." The college's principal Dr Anamika Jain had filed a complaint, and an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) was asked to investigate the matter, he told reporters.

"Appropriate action will be taken based on the ADM's report," he averred.

No police case has been registered in the matter yet.

The Holkar Science College was established 133 years ago by the then Holkar rulers of Indore.

Some students had planned to organize the "Holkar Ka Holi Fest" event with an entry fee of Rs 150 on March 7, featuring DJ performances and a 'rain dance', sponsored by a coaching class for civil services examinations.

Even though the college administration denied permission to the event, they went ahead and put up posters on campus advertising the same.

