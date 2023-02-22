Students Fight With Coaching Centre Staff In Kota, Video Goes Viral

The students started a protest outside the building of the coaching institute

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a bunch of students getting into a fight with management. In the video, a member of the management is seen pushing a student as others crowd around. The incident took place at one of the centres of the Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah in the Vigyan Nagar area of Rajasthan's Kota.

The video shows the staff of the coaching institute heckling and abusing the students. NDTV has learnt that the dispute started after a few students went to the centre manager, Vivek Singh, to complain about classes not being conducted. The students also allegedly raised an issue regarding the quality of the teaching staff.

After the incident, the students started a protest outside the building of the coaching institute. However, they have not made any official complaint at the police station.

Vigyan Nagar police station officer Devesh Bhardwaj told NDTV, "Till now no student has come to the station to register a complaint. If the students come and give any information in this regard, then action will be taken." The police are also trying to gather information after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Gaurav Chaudhary, director of the coaching institute said that the students had a heated argument with the centre in charge on some matter. The student also misbehaved with him. Due to this, he too had pushed and shoved. However, a report has been taken in this regard from the centre in-charge. Along with this, he has been warned not to misbehave with the student in this way, Mr Chaudhary added.