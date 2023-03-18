PhysicsWallah Founder Alakh Pandey Contributes To Mass Weddings In UP

Mr Pandey collaborated with UP government's social welfare department.

The founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey, contributed to a 'Samuhik Vivah', also known as 'mass wedding' in his birthplace Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on March 13, 2023. He vowed to aid 300 couples from the state to get married after his own wedding. Mr Pandey collaborated with the state government's social welfare department for the same.



As per news agency ANI, couples from Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and nearby areas attended the ceremony.



Mr Pandey and his wife took to Instagram to share pictures from the mass wedding. They also shared a photo collage of their wedding and the event. They wrote along with the pictures, "Shaadi ka din sabhi ke liye bhot hi khaas hota h, Apni Shadi ke sath sath 300 Couples ki Shadi me Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah yojna me poora Sahyog kiya (Along with our wedding, we contributed towards the wedding of 300 couples with the help of Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna.)"

"This is real happiness. Bhot hi zyada acha laga ki hum contribute kar. paye apne Shehar Prayagraj me 300 couple ki shadiyo me. (We are so happy to be able to contribute towards the weddings of 300 couples in Prayagraj)," the post further said.

Since being shared on social media, the post has received over 86,000 likes. "This pic is love," said a user.

"Service before self," remarked another person.

A third user said, "Physics wallah became shaadi wallah too. btw grt work."

"I recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji, and it gave more impetus to my commitment to UP, especially Prayagraj. So, when I started this new journey, I wanted to do something for the people of my hometown. The happiness of the people of Prayagraj has been my lifelong dream, and I was glad to see the smiles on their faces. I look forward to doing much more for this state in the future," Mr Pandey told ANI.

Alakh Pandey married journalist Shivani Dubey on February 22. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.