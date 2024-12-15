Students Faint As Fumes Engulf Jaipur Coaching Centre

The students outside the coaching centre in Jaipur.

Nearly a dozen students fainted after fumes engulfed a coaching institute in Jaipur on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the cause of the fumes that enveloped Utkarsh Coaching Centre, in Gopalpur, could not be immediately ascertained.

A possible gas leak, toxic fumes from a gutter or smoke billowing from the kitchen of a house adjacent to the coaching facility are among the possible causes that are being investigated, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yogesh Srivastav said.

There were 350 students inside the coaching centre at the time of the incident.

Some of them fainted as the windows and doors of the premises were shut, leading to suffocation, ACP Srivastav said.

Five students were taken to Somani Hospital while two were admitted in Metro Mass Hospital. The students are out of danger.