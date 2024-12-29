Students, Cops Clash In Bihar Over Exam, Case Filed Against Prashant Kishor

A police case has been filed against election strategist-turned political leader Prashant Kishore, leaders of his Jan Suraaj party, a few coaching centre owners and 700 unknown protesters over the massive student protests in Bihar held earlier today. They have been accused of "unauthorisedly" gathering people, instigating them and creating a law and order problem.

The Jan Suraj Party, the police said, had also held a protest march without permission and the crowd near Patna's Gandhi Maidan had turned violent, breaking police loudspeakers meant for crowd control and clashing with magistrates and police officers on duty.

"Despite repeated requests by the administration, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order," the police said.