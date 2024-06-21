Student Unions, Opposition Protest Across India Over NEET, UGC-NET Row

Samajwadi Party workers detained by police during a protest over alleged irregularities in NEET

Student unions continued their protest for a second day over alleged irregularities in two of the most competitive exams in the country - NEET-UG and UGC-NET. Protests were reported from Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Patna.

The UGC-NET, through which students can choose a career in teaching in higher education institutions, was cancelled a day after the test was held over suspicion that the paper may have been leaked. The Centre had announced they suspected the exam integrity may have been "compromised".

Protests by student unions on the Delhi University campus today led Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to cancel his visit to the university to attend a Yoga Day event.

Carrying black flags, members of the Left outfit All-India Students' Association (AISA) and other students held protests in Delhi University's North Campus.

Many of them were seen being carried away by the police. Some refused to get up, so the police lifted them while they were in a prone position and took them for detention.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exams issued admit cards to 1,563 students today. If needed, NTA and government officials will be at the exam centres to ensure students are confident about the process.

The test for entry to medical colleges NEET-UG was held on May 5 in 4,750 centres; some 24 lakh candidates had written the test. The results came out on June 4, though students had expected it would be announced on June 14.

Soon, allegations surfaced about the NEET paper leak in Bihar and other irregularities including grace marks. This prompted some people to approach high courts and the Supreme Court.

The NTA has now removed grace marks given to over 15,00 students. The protesting student unions demanded Mr Pradhan must resign and the NTA should be scrapped.

On Thursday, Mr Pradhan had said he has taken "moral responsibility" for the "institutional failure" of the NTA in holding the exams. He said a high-level committee to look into the NTA's work and recommend reforms will be set up.