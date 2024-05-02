Student Shooting Video On Railway Tracks Hit By Train In Haridwar, Dies

Vaishali was standing on the track near railway gate with a friend (Representational)

A 20-year-old, engineering student died after being hit by a train while shooting a video along the tracks at Roorkee here, police said on Thursday.

Gangnahar Kotwali police station SHO Govind Ram said the incident occurred Wednesday evening when the victim, Vaishali was standing on the track near the Rahimpur railway gate with a friend.

Vaishali was shooting a video with her mobile to be posted on social media when she was hit by a train. She died on the spot, the SHO said.

Following this, the victim's friend informed the Vaishali's family who then approached the police, he added.

Vaishali was a resident of the Haripur Tongia Buggawala area of Haridwar district and was studying in the College of Engineering, Roorkee (COER).

