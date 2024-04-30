Student Preparing For Medical Exam Dies By Suicide In Kota

Rajasthan Police said a student died by suicide in Kota (Representational)

Another student in the country's coaching hub Kota has died by suicide, the police said.

The student, Bharat, was preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical colleges, the police in this Rajasthan city said.

The student was from Dholpur, 400 km from Kota in the same state.

Over two lakh students move to Kota every year to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering and the NEET.

Packed schedules, cut-throat competition, constant pressure to do better, the burden of parents' expectations and homesickness are among the common struggles students contend with in the coaching hub.

In 2017, the Kota Hostels' Association discussed installing spring coils in hostel fans. This device works on the basis that if an object weighing more than 20 kg is hung from it, the spring attached to it expands, making it impossible for someone to commit suicide. A siren also goes off simultaneously.