Medical Entrance Exam NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan

A medical aspirant died by suicide at a hostel in Rajasthan today. The student was preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET medical exam at a coaching centre in Sikar.

Kaushal Kumar, from Raisana village, was taking classes at Allen coaching institute - a well-known institute for competitive exams with branches across the country.

A spate of NEET-related suicides has been reported in the state over the past few years, especially from Kota, which is known as Rajasthan's coaching hub. Many have blamed the pressure of studies and the fear of failure among students.

Lakhs of students come to the state every year to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams.