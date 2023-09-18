UP Student Dies By Suicide In Coaching Hub Kota, 25th Such Case This Year

The teen was seen vomiting outside her coaching institute, police said.

A 17-year-old medical aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died after allegedly consuming poison at a coaching institute in Kota - the coaching hub of Rajasthan. This is the 25th case of suicide by a coaching student in the city this year.

Priyam Singh, from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, was in Kota for the last one year to prepare for NEET-UG . Her hostel was in the Vigyan Nagar area.

The teen was seen vomiting outside her coaching institute. She was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment.

"The family members have been informed and her room would be searched after they are here," police said, adding the body has been placed in a mortuary for post-mortem.

Lakhs of students come to the state every year to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams.

A spate of NEET-related suicides has been reported in the state over the past few years, especially from Kota, which is known as Rajasthan's coaching hub. Many blame the pressure of studies and the fear of failure among students.

Coaching hubs are now roping in wardens, mess workers and tiffin service providers to look for any signs of depression or stress among the students staying in hostels and PG accommodation. The district administration in the city recently directed the coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months in the wake of the latest suicides.