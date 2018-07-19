Student Killed, Another Injured As School Gate Falls On Them

A case has been registered in the matter and the police are investigating (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy was killed and a five-year-old one injured when the gate of their primary school fell on them in a village near Pratapgarh today, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Shivaji Shukla said the incident took place today morning in Govindpur village under Lalganj police station.

The Additional SP identified the victims as primary school students Raj Saroj (7) and Aman (5).

The two children were playing near the school gate when it fell on them, killing Raj on the spot and seriously injuring Aman, said Mr Shukla.

Aman was rushed to a hospital for treatment and Raj's body was sent for autopsy, the official said.

A case has been registered in the matter and the police are investigating, he added.