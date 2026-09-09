Student Injured As Pressure Cooker Explodes During Mid-Day Meal In Maharashtra

A pressure cooker explosion during the preparation of mid-day meal at Sopara Zilla Parishad (ZP) School in the district on Tuesday afternoon left a helper and two students injured.

While one child sustained minor injuries, a 10-year-old student suffered severe facial burns, officials said.

The student was shifted to J J Hospital in Mumbai for specialized care, they added.

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