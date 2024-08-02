Gujarat Student Who Aced NEET Takes Boards Re-Test, Fails Again In Physics

All aspiring doctors are required to clear the NEET exam. (Representational)

A student in Gujarat who allegedly failed her board exams in March has hit the headlines for her stellar performance in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

Not willing to give up, she took a second shot in June in the subjects she couldn't clear. However, she barely performed any better in the supplementary exams, which has left her ineligible for college, reported the Times of India.

The student secured an all-India rank of 1,321 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, having scored 705 out of 720 in NEET. Her NEET score put her in the top 99.94 percentile, which typically gets a student a seat in one of the top medical colleges.

All aspiring doctors are required to clear this exam to get into medical courses across the country, though board marks also hold weight.

In the March board exam, she managed only 31 (out of 100) marks in chemistry (theory) and 21 in physics (theory) in the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB) exam. She barely passed in biology (theory) with 39 marks, her marksheet showed.

In her supplementary exams, she scored 22 in physics and got just the passing marks of 33 in chemistry. Her boards and NEET marksheets went viral after the centre-wise and city-wise NEET-UG results were declared - both having the same first, middle, and last names.

Her NEET results will not help her get a seat in any medical college in the country due to her poor marks in board exams. Her NEET score has also come under scrutiny amid allegations of paper leak and grace marks awarded to some students in the NEET exam this year.

According to a complaint, a total of 1,500 students were given grace marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA), tasked with conducting the nationwide exam, had formed a grievance redressal panel which had awarded grace marks to the students.

The government later scrapped the grace marks, which reduced the student's NEET score to 700.