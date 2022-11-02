Stubble Burning Rampant In Punjab, Farm Fires Jump Nearly 100% In A Day

Districts in Malwa region are reporting a rising number of stubble burning incidents.

Punjab witnessed 3,634 farm fires on Wednesday in another major hike in stubble burning incidents and the highest number so far this season.

The cumulative farm fire cases during September 15 till November 2 reached 21,480, according to the data from the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The state had reported 36,765 and 17,921 crop residue incidents during the same period in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Out of total 3,634 farm fire incidents on Wednesday, Sangrur saw a whopping 677 cases, the highest number in the state, followed by 395 in Patiala, 342 in Ferozepur, 317 in Bathinda, 278 in Barnala, 198 in Ludhiana, 191 in Mansa, 173 each in Moga and Muktsar and 167 in Faridkot.

The state had seen 3,590 and 3,001 active fire incidents on November 2 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, according to data.

The farmers continued to set crop residue on fire in order to clear fields for sowing the next crop -- wheat and vegetables.

Many places in Haryana reported air quality indices in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Wednesday evening, while Punjab witnessed air quality in 'moderate' and 'poor' categories.

Haryana's Bahadurgarh reported its air quality index at 352, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Among other areas in Haryana, Faridabad reported air quality at 348, followed by 337 in Jind, 323 in Gurgaon, 320 in Fatehabad, 299 in Sirsa, 283 in Sonipat, 277 in Hisar, 259 in Charkhi Dadri, 211 in Kurukshetra and 178 in Ambala.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Khanna, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala reported their respective AQIs at 165, 161, 251, 152, 138 and 163. Chandigarh reported its air quality at 153, the data stated.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in New Delhi in October and November.

As the window for rabi crop wheat is very short after paddy harvest, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue. Punjab generates around 180 lac tonnes of paddy straw annually.

The state recorded 71,304 such fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019, 50,590 in 2018, 45,384 in 2017 and 81,042 in 2016.

