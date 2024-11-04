'Cowardly Attempts To Intimidate Diplomats': PM's 1st Comments On Canada Row

PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening strongly condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada" - referring to a shocking incident last week when men breached the gates of a temple in Brampton, Ontario, while the Indian High Commission held a consular camp.

The PM also criticised "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in that country.

"Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," he said in a short post on X.

The Prime Minister's social media post comes hours after the External Affairs Ministry said the Indian government "condemns acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists", and called on its Canadian counterpart to ensure all places of worship are adequately protected.

I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2024

"We also expect that those indulging in such violence will be prosecuted," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement issued this afternoon. Mr Jaiswal said the Indian government remains "deeply concerned" about the and security of its citizens in Canada.

The ministry's response came after the incident at the temple and a clash between those protesting that attack and the police cops. A video showed a cop assaulting a protester.

Earlier, the High Commission said the "violent disruption" to the consular camp came despite an advance request for strong security measures, and that it feared for Indian citizens' safety.

The violence was condemned also by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose relationship with India is in the doldrums following repeated, and unsubstantiated, claims about "agents" of Delhi involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar, branded a terrorist by India.

Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya said a "red line" had been crossed and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called for punishment to the "greatest extent of law" for those who participated in the violence.

The violence comes amid ongoing diplomatic back-and-forth between India and Canada, including two rounds of expulsion of diplomats. On Saturday, Ottawa named Delhi as a cyberthreat adversary, suggesting state-sponsored actors could be spying against it. India firmly dismissed the claim.

All of this comes after Canada accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing, in Vancouver, of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor, also in Ontario, was defaced, sparking widespread calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Similar earlier incidents in Brampton saw temples targeted as well, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.

