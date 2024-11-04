Devotees Attacked At Canada Hindu Temple, Justin Trudeau Reacts

Upholding the right to practice religion "freely and safely", Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday called the violence at a Hindu temple near Toronto "unacceptable".

Heavy police deployment was seen at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton after skirmishes blamed by some leaders on Sikh activists. In videos that went viral, some men were seen breaching the gates of the temple and assaulting devotees inside the complex.

A spokesman for the Peel Regional Police told AFP that no arrests had been made. Police have also declined to assign blame for the reported violence.

Canada MP Chandra Arya said the incident showed how "deep and brazen" violent extremism has become in Canada. "Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable," the member of Trudeau's Liberal Party wrote. He also alleged that extremist elements have infiltrated both the political apparatus and law enforcement agencies of Canada.

The Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, meanwhile, called for punishment to the "greatest extent of law" for those held accountable for the violence. "Religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada. Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship," he wrote in a post on X.

While Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre promised to unite the people and end the chaos, Toronto MP Kevin Vuong asserted that "Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals". Sharing a post on X, Vuong wrote, "Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace."

The violence comes amid ongoing diplomatic back and forth between India and Canada, including expulsion of diplomats. On Saturday, Ottawa named New Delhi as a cyberthreat adversary, suggesting that state-sponsored actors could be spying against it.

These actions come after Canada accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist. It has also accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada