Strongly Condemn Naxal Attack On TV Crew, Cops: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which two police personnel and a Doordarshan (DD News) cameraman were killed today.

Two other policemen were injured in the attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. This comes days ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in the state.

"Strongly condemn the Naxal attack on @DDNewsLive crew in Dantewada. Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of @crpfindia. These insurgents will NOT weaken our resolve. We WILL prevail," the minister said on Twitter.

Those killed were identified as Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu from Delhi, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

