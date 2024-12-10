"Strict Action...": Delhi Lt Governor On Muslim Bodies' Evict "Illegal Bangladeshis" Call

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called for "strict action" against Bangladeshi immigrants living illegally in the national capital.

In a letter to the Delhi government's Chief Secretary and the city's police chief, Mr Saxena has demanded a special drive over the next 60 days to identify and deport illegal immigrants per extant rules and in a time-bound manner.

The move follows representations by delegation of Muslim community leaders from the Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin; they expressed concern over attacks in Bangladesh on Hindus and other minority communities and, by way of retaliation, said they wanted action against "infiltrators" from that country living in the national capital.

"They have demanded that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators should neither be given houses on rent nor any employment by any establishment... their children should not be given admission in government or private schools," they declared, also demanding the revocation of government documents, like Aadhaar or voter IDs, that were illegally acquired," the LG's office said.

"In the wake of the gravity and seriousness of the issue, the Lt Governor has desired a two-month-long special drive be launched to take stringent and time-bound action..."

Ill-feeling against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has skyrocketed over the past weeks following attacks on Hindus in that country; on Saturday police in Tripura's Agartala detained 10 Bangladeshis - from the Hindu community - for having entered this country illegally.

Authorities and some civilians in Tripura, which shares a border with Bangladesh, have been particularly vocal and harsh on this topic. Earlier this month a hotelier association said it would not accept bookings by tourists from Bangladesh and restaurants would not serve them food.

Over 50 protesters also vandalised the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala.

India - which has expressed concern over a "surge" of violence against Hindus - described the incident as "deeply regrettable", and said diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted. However, India also called on Bangladesh to protect all minorities living in its territory.

Ties between India and Bangladesh have come under strain since the interim government in that nation - headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus - came to power following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Since then, at least three Hindu priests - from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, beginning with Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari - have been arrested. He has been charged with sedition. Several temples have also been vandalised.

The Yunus government has reaffirmed "in the strongest terms" that every Bangladeshi, regardless of their religious identity, has the "right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance."

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.