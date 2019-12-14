Strategic Interest Of US Aligns With India: American Defence Secretary

"We have entered a new era of great power competition," US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said

There is an alignment of America's strategic interest with India, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday as he identified China, followed by Russia, as Pentagon's top two challenges in the coming years.

"Next week in Washington DC, the United States will host the second ever India two-plus-two ministerial, where we will continue to advance our growing partnership as our strategic interests align," Mr Esper said during his appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think-tank.

On December 18, Mr Esper will host his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting. Following this, he and Mr Singh will drive down to the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the second India US 2+2 ministerial.

"As you could see, our resolve to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific is deep-rooted and is only growing stronger in the face of efforts to undermine it," Mr Esper said.

The Defence Secretary said the international rules-based order that America and its allies had worked hard to establish was being tested in new and precarious ways.

"We have entered a new era of great power competition," he said in reference to China. "China first and Russia second are now the department's top priorities. Both nations are rapidly modernising their armed forces and expanding their capabilities into the space and cyber domains," the top Pentagon leader said.

"Emboldened by the growing strength of the militaries, Beijing and Moscow are not only violating the sovereignty of smaller states, but they are also attempting to undermine international laws and norms to advantage themselves at the expense of others," he said.

Through its Belt and Road initiative, Mr Esper noted, China was expanding its economic ties across Asia, Europe and Africa with a less-publicised objective of expanding the People's Liberation Army''s (PLA) influence and reach.

Russia's annexation of Crimea and incursion into Ukraine were evidence of its blatant disregard for state sovereignty and its intent to undermine NATO's cohesion, Mr Esper said.