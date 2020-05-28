5 Big Points From Supreme Court Order On Migrants

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu note of the migrant issue.

Here are the top 5 points in the Supreme Court's order on migrants:

As and when the state governments put in a request for trains, railways has to provide them. No fare for train or bus shall be charged from migrant workers. The fare will be shared by the states. Migrant workers who are stranded, shall be provided food by the concerned state at places which shall be publicised and notified. During the train journey, the originating states will provide meals and water. The railways will provide meals and water. Food and water will also be provided in buses. The state shall oversee the registration of migrant workers and ensure that after registration, they board the train or bus at an early date. Complete information should be provided to all concerned. Those migrant workers found walking on the roads, should be immediately taken to shelters and provided food and all facilities.



The Supreme Court today gave a detailed interim order about the transportation of migrant labourers, which has become a matter of controversy since the Centre started running special trains from May 1. Over the last days, a series of instances were reported of hungry and desperate migrants looting foodcarts at various railway stations. Several migrants have died after being on the trains without food and water in the sizzling heat. Yesterday, a heartbreaking video of a child trying wake his dead mother had gone viral. The court, which had asked the Centre and states to file replies on the issue, said the major problem is the "transportation of migrants and providing them food".