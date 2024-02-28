Stood Up By Groom, Woman Weds Brother-In-Law For Marriage Scheme Benefits

Under UP's mass marriage scheme, couples get Rs 51,000 on getting married (Representational)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh married her brother-in-law to reap the benefits of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme after her groom stood her up. The incident took place on Tuesday during a mass marriage event in Jhansi where 132 couples got married.

Officials said the woman, Khushi, was engaged to be married to Vrishbhan from Madhya Pradesh. But when he did not turn up, she married her brother-in-law to get the benefits of the scheme.

District Social Welfare Officer Lalita Yadav said a probe has been ordered and action will be taken against those found guilty.

For the weddings held under the scheme, the Aadhaar cards of the couples are matched and other particulars are verified. But in this case, there was a lapse, she said.

All gifts and other materials given to Khushi's family have been taken back, officials said.

Under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme, Rs 51,000 is given to couples getting married. Of the Rs 51,000, Rs 35,000 goes directly to the bride's bank account. Rs 10,000 is given for gifts to be given to the couple and Rs 6,000 for arranging the ceremony.