Stones Thrown At Vande Bharat Express In Bihar, Not Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

"Vande Bharat is just an old train refurbished with a new engine," she said. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that stones were thrown at Vande Bharat Express in neighbouring Bihar, and not her state.

Ms Banerjee also said legal action will be taken against media houses that defamed her state.

"I want to tell you that a lot of Tv channels have defamed Bengal for three days. They have shown fake news and have spread fake information and brought disrepute to Bengal. The law will take its course. This has not taken place in Bengal; it has taken place in Bihar. People of Bihar may have a complaint. If they have a complaint and they have done something, it is still illegal to insult Bihar. They also have a right to get these services and just because the BJP is not there in power, they cannot be denied these services," Ms Banerjee said.

Stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, days after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A probe launched by the railways revealed that a similar incident occurred in Bihar, according to the Eastern Railways statement.

Railway authorities on Thursday claimed they have identified those who threw stones at the train.

"Based on the video footage and photographs taken by CCTV camera fitted with the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train, Railway has already identified stone throwers in video, and suitable action is being taken for conducting legal and penal proceedings against the offenders. State authorities and State police are being advised accordingly to apprehend the offenders and initiate legal procedure,"

a railway spokesperson said.