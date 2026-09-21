Stones Thrown At Congress Leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel's Cars In Assam

Assam Congress president and deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's vehicles were attacked with stones and bottles on Monday.

The party has alleged that BJP workers attacked their convoy carrying top leaders. A police complaint has been filed.

The leaders were travelling to an election meeting in Assam's Nagaon.

The alleged attack took place in the Borma area of Samaguri as the convoy was heading towards the Lorimukh area. The election meeting was in support of Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

The Congress has alleged that BJP supporters had waved black flags and raised "Go Back" slogans as the Congress convoy passed through the area before stones were allegedly thrown at the vehicles.

"Glass has been shattered, windows broken. Stones have been pelted. AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan Ji has sustained injuries," Gaurav Gogoi said.

"The vehicle of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, where our Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and I were seated, has also been attacked. The Assam Police, likely on directives from the Chief Minister's office, were instructed not to intervene. Since last night, our Congress leaders and workers have repeatedly alerted them about the likelihood of such a situation, yet they let it happen. As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the Chief Minister of Assam, the state's political culture will gradually be erased," he told reporters.

According to Gogoi, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora's vehicle was also damaged in the incident. He shared photographs of the vehicle and said AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan was inside it when a stone hit him.

He alleged that Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora had not been provided security.

Assam police sources confirmed the incident.

Baghel said no security was provided to the Congress convoy.

"Just now, while returning, our car was attacked again. The car of Gaurav Gogoi was also attacked just now while coming back. This means an attack has taken place twice while going to a single public meeting. Despite that, the police administration is asleep," he said.