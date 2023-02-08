Stones Thrown At Aaditya Thackeray's Car In Aurangabad, Says Party

Aaditya Thackeray was on a march for the Shiv Sena in Aurangabad.

Stones were thrown at Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's car during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve said on Wednesday.

The incident was said to have taken place on Tuesday, when Mr Thackeray's march and a procession to commemorate Ramabai Ambedkar, the wife of constitution architect BR Ambedkar, took place simultaneously.

Aaditya Thackeray was on the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Mahalgaon in Vaijapur, and at the same time, a procession for Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary also began.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve alleged that the stones were thrown by "anti-social elements" to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

"Some stones were pelted at the convoy while we were leaving the venue. A stone fell inside the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between the two groups," he said.

Mr Danve further said that after the police asked them to stop the music on loudspeakers and the procession, the crowd turned angry and started throwing stones at the convoy.

"Looking at the situation, Aaditya Thackeray gave the speech by coming down the stage. He apologised to the crowd for the inconvenience and said that they can play the DJ and carry out the procession," he further said.

Mr Danve also alleged that the crowd tried to stop Aaditya Thackeray's car, but it was ushered out safely by the security guards.