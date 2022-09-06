Stones, Lathi, Firing: Army Aspirants Clash In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

More than four have been arrested so far.

A stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district turned into a battleground of two groups of youths preparing for recruitment into the country's armed forces.

Videos from the incident show a group of young men chasing another group. Both groups pelt stones at each other, brandish long wooden sticks, and even clash towards the end of the video clip. A few of them fell to the ground while trying to hit the other with the sticks.

Gunfire was also reported from the dilapidated stadium, where the groups clashed on the running track.

A case was later lodged by local police. At least four army aspirants were injured in the violence, which happened at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium following a dispute over running.

The aspirants were preparing for the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which was launched in June amid protests across the country. The scheme allows a four-year tour of duty, after which 25 per cent of personnel would be absorbed into the force based on their performance.

Under the scheme, people between 17 and 21 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Thousands of Agnipath applicants launched protests, raising concerns about their prospects after their four-year service ends. In response, the government made a range of announcements about what they could do once their tour of duty is over.

Protests eventually subsided and the recruitment saw huge turnout.