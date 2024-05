Stones Hurled, Clashes Break Out During Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow

Both Mithun Chakraborty and Agnimitra Paul were unharmed in the incident.

Stones were hurled by some persons during a roadshow of actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in Midnapore town on Tuesday, following which a clash broke out, police said.

Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate for Midnapore Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 25, accused Trinamool Congress workers of hurling glass bottles and stones at the procession, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

Both Mithun Chakraborty and Agnimitra Paul were unharmed in the incident.

The roadshow began at Collectorate More and was proceeding towards Keranitola, with hundreds of BJP supporters raising slogans, and Mithun Chakraborty, with Agnimitra Paul beside him, waving to crowds from a vehicle.

However, as the roadshow reached Shekhpura More, some persons standing on the roadside hurled stones and bottles at the procession, following which BJP workers charged at them and a clash broke out, a police officer said, adding, however, the situation was quickly brought under control.

"The TMC is scared of swelling support for the BJP and is resorting to such hooliganism. They can stoop so low as to disrespect a legendary actor like Mithun Chakraborty," Agnimitra Paul said.

She accused participants of a street-corner meeting of the TMC of triggering the violence.

"Such conduct by those who tried to create chaos in a peaceful convoy is despicable," Agnimitra Paul said.

TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya denied the allegations and said, "We don't believe in such unruly acts. The BJP itself is staging the drama as the roadshow was a flop."

