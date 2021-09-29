Still In 'Congress Family': Goa Leader After Joining Trinamool

Former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress today, insisting that he is still part of the "Congress family" which he would like to help "consolidate".

Underscoring that his "mission" is to defeat the BJP, he said, "I have lived as Congressman for last so many years. As a Congressman, I have the same principles and ideology as (the Trinamool Congress)... The Congress family is TMC, Sharad Pawar Congress, YSR Congress, Indira Congress... I will try to see that Congress family is consolidated".

"I call on all -- YSR Congress etc -- come together as a united Congress family so we can face the BJP. I think the moment has come for everyone to join forces," he added.

"I have requested the leader who you lovingly call 'Didi' and protect the state, the habitat... The Congress family," the former Goa Chief Minister said. Ms Banerjee, he said, is the "only leader who has faced the BJP and their divisive agenda" and won.

"They could not break Didi's indomitable spirit… We need such street fighters to fight the BJP," he added, after accepting the party flag from her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

After 40 years in the Congress, Mr Faleiro quit yesterday, telling party chief Sonia Gandhi in his resignation letter that he saw "absolutely no hope or will to prevent the collapse of the party".

Mr Faleiro, who walked out as the party is trying to cope with a huge crisis in Punjab ahead of an election year, however, refused to criticize the Gandhi siblings, who critics say, have been unable to read the situation in Punjab.

"If you expect me to criticise Rahul Gandhi, I will not. I have a 40-year association with the party," he told reporters.