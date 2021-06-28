Steady Rise In Maharashtra Black Fungus Infections; Most In Nagpur, Pune

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus infection is strongly linked to diabetes (Representational)

Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus, is now battling with the deadly Black Fungus infections which targets Covid patients with co-morbidities like diabetes and is dangerous, even after one recovers from Covid.

The state has so far reported 8,646 cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus infections and 828 deaths due to it.

The state, which had recorded 7,998 cases with 729 deaths till June 6, has reported a steady rise in cases of Black Fungus infections.

With 648 fresh infections since, there has been a 8.10% rise in cases in 22 days in Maharashtra. 99 deaths logged since June 6 has resulted in a 13.58% rise in fatalities in 22 days.

Currently, over 4,000 patients with mucormycosis are under treatment across the state.

The most number of Black Fungus infection and related fatalities have been reported from Pune and Nagpur with Aurangabad logging the third highest number of cases - 951 cases with 81 deaths.

Nagpur has recorded 1,395 cases of Black Fungus so far with 112 deaths, followed by Pune where 1,269 cases have been found with 96 deaths.

The country's financial capital Mumbai has reported 571 cases with 56 deaths. Earlier this month, three children - aged four, six and 14 - infected with Black Fungus were operated upon to remove an eye each in Mumbai. Mucormycosis cases in children are a worrying sign, doctors said.

Mucormycosis, which can lead to blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties in patients, among other symptoms, is strongly linked to diabetes.

The infection, which is worsened by the overuse of steroids, can start in the skin and invade the sinuses and other parts of the face. It requires surgery, if it's not controlled with anti-fungal therapy. Without treatment, it can cause a lethal bloodstream infection resulting in death.