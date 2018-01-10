Stationary Danapur-Mokama Train Catches Fire In Bihar, No Injuries The empty rake of Danapur-Mokama MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train had caught fire shortly after midnight. Four coaches were affected in the fire as the remaining 12 bogies were separated by the railway staff.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT Investigation under way after the empty rake of Danapur-Mokama train caught fire last night Patna: Four bogies of a stationary train were gutted in a fire in Mokama, about 100 kilometres from Patna. There were no casualties or injuries to anyone.



The empty rake of Danapur-Mokama MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train had caught fire shortly after midnight. Four coaches were affected in the fire as the remaining 12 bogies were separated by the railway staff, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway Rajesh Kumar said.



During the entire operation, there was no disruption in train operations, Mr Kumar said. An inquiry has been ordered to find out what caused the fire, he said.



Station staff, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, made efforts to keep the fire under control until fire engines arrived from Barh, about 30 km away. The fire was extinguished by 3:30 am, he said.



The train had reached Mokama station at around 10:20 pm last evening.



Mr Kumar said, "Prima facie, the fire appears to be result of a miscreant's activity. However, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire."



Senior officials from the Danapur Division are camping in Mokama. Officials from the East Central Railway headquarters in Hajipur are also present at the site, he added.





Four bogies of a stationary train were gutted in a fire in Mokama, about 100 kilometres from Patna. There were no casualties or injuries to anyone.The empty rake of Danapur-Mokama MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train had caught fire shortly after midnight. Four coaches were affected in the fire as the remaining 12 bogies were separated by the railway staff, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway Rajesh Kumar said.During the entire operation, there was no disruption in train operations, Mr Kumar said. An inquiry has been ordered to find out what caused the fire, he said.Station staff, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, made efforts to keep the fire under control until fire engines arrived from Barh, about 30 km away. The fire was extinguished by 3:30 am, he said.The train had reached Mokama station at around 10:20 pm last evening. Mr Kumar said, "Prima facie, the fire appears to be result of a miscreant's activity. However, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire."Senior officials from the Danapur Division are camping in Mokama. Officials from the East Central Railway headquarters in Hajipur are also present at the site, he added.