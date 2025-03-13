"State Will Return To Peace, Normalcy": Manipur Naga MLAs Meet Governor

Six MLAs from the Naga community met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and apprised him of the problems faced by the common people, a statement from the governor's house said.

The MLAs assured that "they will extend their cooperation at every step to ensure peace" and expressed confidence that "the state will definitely return to peace and normalcy under the leadership of the Governor," it added.

The six legislators were Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha and Janghemlung Panmei.

Representatives of Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, led by its co-convenor Naba Ningthoujam, also called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum requesting "steps to be taken for the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the district who are residing in various relief camps."

Highlighting their grievances, they said the IDPs are facing hardships, to which the Governor assured them that their concerns would be addressed, the statement added.

