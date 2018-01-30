State Facts Behind AAP Lawmakers Disqualification: Delhi High Court To Election Body The commission told the court that it would rely upon its opinion given to the president to disqualify the 20 AAP lawmakers who were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries.

Share EMAIL PRINT The EC has disqualified 20 AAP lawmakers who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries. (File) New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today asked the Election Commission or EC to state the factual aspects behind its decision to disqualify the 20 AAP lawmakers for holding office of profit by filing an affidavit.



A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar asked the poll panel to file the affidavit after the EC said it wanted to respond to some of the allegations made in the lawmakers' pleas challenging their disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.



The commission also told the court that it would rely upon its opinion given to the president to disqualify the 20 AAP lawmakers who were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries.



After the brief proceedings, the court listed the matter for further hearing on February 7 by when the lawmakers have to file their responses to the EC affidavit.



The court also extended till then the January 24 interim order of the single judge restraining the EC from issuing any notification announcing by-elections to fill the vacancies of the 20 assembly seats whose legislators have been disqualified.



The matter was transferred to a division bench yesterday after advocate Prashant Patel, on whose plea the EC had recommended the lawmakers disqualification which received the presidential nod, moved an application for transfer of the matter to a division bench.







