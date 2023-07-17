Start-Up CEO Receives 3,000 Resumes In 48 Hours: 'How Bad Is The Job Market?'

Kartik Mandaville said he has receive more than 12,500 CVs so far.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up said that he received more than 3,000 resumes in 48 hours for job postings on the company website. Kartik Mandaville shared the update on Twitter where his post became a hit, attracting close to 1.5 lakh views. Mr Mandaville also said the huge number of applications shows the current status of the job market. He is the CEO of Springworks, which provides software solutions for human resources sector. The company was established in the year 2014.

"Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market?" Mr Mandaville said in his tweet.

As the post started gaining traction, users posed questions for the entrepreneur. Mr Mandaville said he has so far received close to 13,000 applications for various roles in his company.

Mr Mandaville also said that job postings were not promoted on any platform and only available on company website.

One "curious" user asked about the roles, to which Mr Mandaville replied they are product, founder's office and software development engineer, among others. All these roles are remote, he added.

"The numbers swell primarily because of the word 'remote' next to each opportunity in your listing. I'm wondering what would the numbers be if it was an on-site role," commented one user.

"Unemployment is at peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learnt in college," tweeted another.

According to Springworks website, Mr Mandaville did his masters in Machine Learning from Carnegie Mellon University in the US.

It also said that Mr Mandaville started coding at the age of 6.